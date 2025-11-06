High Court Clears the Way for 'Haq' amid Controversy

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has decided to dismiss a petition that sought to halt the release of the Hindi film 'Haq'. The petition, filed by the daughter of Shah Bano Begum, alleged the film misrepresented her late mother's life.

In his order, Justice Pranay Verma concluded that the petition lacked merits, allowing the film to proceed to release as scheduled on November 7. Starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, 'Haq' is said to draw inspiration from Shah Bano's legal struggle, which led to significant Supreme Court judgments regarding maintenance rights for divorced Muslim women.

The controversy arises from claims that the film was made without the family's consent. However, the court sided with the production companies, who argued for the dismissal of the plea. The case reflects broader societal debates from Shah Bano's 1985 Supreme Court victory and the subsequent legislative changes.

