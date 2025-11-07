Celebrating Kamal Haasan: A Cinematic and Political Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin led the chorus of birthday wishes for actor and politician Kamal Haasan, who celebrated his 71st birthday. Known for his multifaceted contributions to Tamil cinema and politics, Haasan has continued to be a prominent figure both on and off the screen.

Stalin highlighted Haasan's artistic and patriotic endeavors, describing him as a leader committed to elevating Tamil cinema to global standards and combating fascist ideologies through his political engagement with Makkal Needhi Maiam, an ally of the ruling DMK.

Responding to the greetings, Haasan expressed gratitude to Stalin, acknowledging their friendship and shared vision for good governance. Other political and cinematic personalities, including actress Khushbu Sundar, also commemorated the day, underscoring Haasan's enduring influence.

