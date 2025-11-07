Left Menu

Gouri G Kishan Takes a Stand Against Body Shaming at Press Conference

Actress Gouri G Kishan confronted a YouTuber for a body-shaming question during a Tamil film press event. Her response gained virality and support. The Chennai Press Club and South Indian Artists Association condemned the act, emphasizing respect for artists. Co-star Aditya Madhavan apologized for not intervening.

Updated: 07-11-2025 17:44 IST
At a recent press conference for the Tamil film 'Others,' actress Gouri G Kishan spoke out against body shaming when a YouTuber asked a derogatory question about her weight. Her firm response quickly went viral, garnering widespread support from the public and industry personalities.

The Chennai Press Club criticized the YouTuber's behavior as unprofessional, and Gouri's co-star, Aditya Madhavan, expressed regret for not stepping in sooner, stating that he was caught off guard during his debut event. He apologized publicly, affirming that everyone deserves respect.

The South Indian Artists Association condemned the act, highlighting concerns about the treatment of female actresses at media events. Gouri questioned the relevance of her weight to her talent and urged for a reexamination of journalism's role in respecting individuals' dignity.

