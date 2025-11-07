Vande Mataram: The Anthem of Independence

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the enduring significance of 'Vande Mataram' in India's struggle for freedom. Speaking at a program marking the national song's 150th anniversary, Yadav acknowledged its role as an inspirational force that awakened the spirit of freedom and served as a fundamental mantra for independence.

Yadav recalled historical figures like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad, asserting that 'Vande Mataram' was akin to life in their own bodies during the freedom struggle. The chief minister also highlighted the song's role in inspiring souls to protest against the British Empire and underlined its enduring relevance in the nation's psyche.

He announced year-long celebrations to honor 'Vande Mataram,' featuring special events across four phases. Additionally, a magazine elaborating on the song's historical context was released to further educate people about its legacy while promoting the adoption of indigenous goods.

