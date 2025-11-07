Left Menu

Vande Mataram: The Anthem of Independence

'Vande Mataram' was celebrated as an inspirational anthem of India's freedom struggle at its 150th anniversary event. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav highlighted its historical significance, comparing it to a mantra that fueled the fight against British rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:20 IST
Vande Mataram: The Anthem of Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the enduring significance of 'Vande Mataram' in India's struggle for freedom. Speaking at a program marking the national song's 150th anniversary, Yadav acknowledged its role as an inspirational force that awakened the spirit of freedom and served as a fundamental mantra for independence.

Yadav recalled historical figures like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad, asserting that 'Vande Mataram' was akin to life in their own bodies during the freedom struggle. The chief minister also highlighted the song's role in inspiring souls to protest against the British Empire and underlined its enduring relevance in the nation's psyche.

He announced year-long celebrations to honor 'Vande Mataram,' featuring special events across four phases. Additionally, a magazine elaborating on the song's historical context was released to further educate people about its legacy while promoting the adoption of indigenous goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCI Clears Major Merger in CarDekho Owner Group

CCI Clears Major Merger in CarDekho Owner Group

 India
2
African Fighters in Ukraine: Behind Enemy Lines

African Fighters in Ukraine: Behind Enemy Lines

 Ukraine
3
Soomin Lee Leads at Moutai Singapore Open Amidst Fierce Competition

Soomin Lee Leads at Moutai Singapore Open Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Bajaj Auto's Profits Surge by 53% Amid Export Boom

Bajaj Auto's Profits Surge by 53% Amid Export Boom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025