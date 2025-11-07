Manoj Bajpayee Returns in Thrilling New Season of 'The Family Man'

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his fondness for his character, Srikant Tiwari, in the beloved series 'The Family Man'. Bajpayee describes Tiwari as an amalgamation of human strengths and flaws. The series' third season intensifies as Tiwari becomes a fugitive, facing new formidable enemies while trying to protect his family amidst a national crisis.

In a press event, Bajpayee highlighted the relatability of Tiwari, seeing him as an everyman character that resonates with the audience as a father, husband, and friend. He shared insights into his busy year with diverse roles across surreal drama 'The Fable', crime comedy 'Inspector Zende', and the upcoming 'The Family Man'.

The new season, introducing antagonists played by Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur, promises heightened suspense. Creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK faced challenges crafting the plot to meet viewers' expectations after previous successes. The season will premiere on Prime Video on November 21, marking a significant return for the series.

