Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes Empathy Over Laws for Social Harmony

During an event at the Nele foundation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of empathy, cultural rootedness, and a shared sense of belonging in maintaining social harmony, asserting that laws alone are insufficient for society's sustainability.

Mohan Bhagwat, addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the Nele foundation, which supports destitute children, called for nurturing sensitivity and emotional connections within communities. He argued that while laws are essential, the true functioning of society depends on empathy and a deep sense of belonging.

Bhagwat remarked that when India stands united with its heritage of universal oneness, it can serve as a guiding light for the world. He praised organizations like Nele foundation for fostering social cohesion, highlighting the meaningful and impactful nature of their work in uniting society.

