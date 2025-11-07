Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes Empathy Over Laws for Social Harmony

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, highlighted the importance of empathy over mere laws for sustaining society. Speaking at Nele foundation's event, he emphasized emotional connections and a sense of belonging as crucial to social harmony. Bhagwat believes India's cultural heritage and universal oneness are keys to global leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:09 IST
Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes Empathy Over Laws for Social Harmony
Society
  • Country:
  • India

During an event at the Nele foundation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of empathy, cultural rootedness, and a shared sense of belonging in maintaining social harmony, asserting that laws alone are insufficient for society's sustainability.

Mohan Bhagwat, addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the Nele foundation, which supports destitute children, called for nurturing sensitivity and emotional connections within communities. He argued that while laws are essential, the true functioning of society depends on empathy and a deep sense of belonging.

Bhagwat remarked that when India stands united with its heritage of universal oneness, it can serve as a guiding light for the world. He praised organizations like Nele foundation for fostering social cohesion, highlighting the meaningful and impactful nature of their work in uniting society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Urges Compliance on Stray Dogs Case

Supreme Court Urges Compliance on Stray Dogs Case

 India
2
Naidu's Dedication to Farmers: Strengthening Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural Sector

Naidu's Dedication to Farmers: Strengthening Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural S...

 India
3
CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

 India
4
Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case

Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025