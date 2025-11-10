Left Menu

Akon Electrifies Delhi: A Night of Nostalgia and Hits

Global music superstar Akon returned to Delhi, captivating fans with a mix of nostalgic hits and energetic performances. Joined by his wife and featuring iconic songs like 'Chammak Challo', Akon's concert was a sensational celebration. Supporting acts by Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar added flair to the memorable night.

Updated: 10-11-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:09 IST
Akon Electrifies Delhi: A Night of Nostalgia and Hits
Akon performs at Delhi concert (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

International music icon Akon made a triumphant return to Delhi, enthralling a packed audience with a captivating blend of his chart-topping hits. The Sunday night concert was a celebration of nostalgia, as fans reveled in the infectious beats that dominated the music scene of the 2000s and 2010s.

The Grammy-nominated singer opened the show with his 2009 hit 'Beautiful', instantly setting an electrifying tone for the evening. Akon seamlessly transitioned through a repertoire of fan-favorites including 'Lonely', 'Right Now', and 'Smack That', ensuring the crowd was engaged and enthused.

Highlighting the night, Akon's duet with wife Amirah-Iman Thiam provided a touching contrast to the high-energy atmosphere. The night peaked with an exhilarating live rendition of 'Chammak Challo', featuring Hamsika Iyer. This performance, paired with an impressive display of laser lights, prompted an ecstatic audience response.

Chants of 'Akon! Akon!' symbolized the deep connection the singer shares with his Indian fans. Expressing his affection, Akon referred to India as his 'family'. Fans reflected on the concert as a nostalgic journey to their college days, filled with timeless music and vibrant energy.

Before Akon's set, twin sisters Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar ignited the crowd with their dynamic opening performances. Their mix of Hindi and English songs, concluding with Sukriti's hit 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', perfectly set the stage for Akon's electrifying show.

Akon's performance in Delhi marked the beginning of his India tour, with upcoming shows scheduled in Bengaluru and Mumbai. This tour, starting at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 9, continues to build anticipation for the remaining dates. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

