Left Menu

Tribals to Halt Mineral Mining Over Sanctuary Protest

Tribal groups in Jharkhand's Saranda forest area plan to blockade transport routes on November 16, opposing the region's declaration as a wildlife sanctuary. They argue that the move threatens their livelihoods. Local leaders urge the government to consider tribal interests before proceeding with the designation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:58 IST
Tribals to Halt Mineral Mining Over Sanctuary Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story, tribal communities in Jharkhand's Saranda forest are set to intensify their protest against the planned declaration of the area as a wildlife sanctuary. The groups have threatened to block key rail and road routes on November 16, an action aimed at disrupting mineral ore transport.

Kolhan, Porahat, Saranda Bachao Samity, a newly formed tribal outfit, announced that the blockade will focus on strategic locations to make a significant impact. This protest is designed to draw central government and Supreme Court attention to their livelihood concerns, according to samity secretary Budhram Laguri.

This movement follows the Supreme Court's directive on October 8 for the Jharkhand government to establish the Saranda forest as a sanctuary. The decision is to protect the area's unique biodiversity from threats like illegal mining. Tribal leaders insist their constitutional protections be considered before any final decision is made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Voter Photo in Electoral Forms: Mandatory or Optional?

Voter Photo in Electoral Forms: Mandatory or Optional?

 India
2
Supreme Struggle: SNAP Benefits and Government Shutdown Face-off

Supreme Struggle: SNAP Benefits and Government Shutdown Face-off

 United States
3
Kerala CM Condemns Delhi Blast, Stresses National Solidarity

Kerala CM Condemns Delhi Blast, Stresses National Solidarity

 India
4
Tragedy in the Capital: Heartfelt Condolences and a Call for Resilience

Tragedy in the Capital: Heartfelt Condolences and a Call for Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025