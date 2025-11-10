Tribals to Halt Mineral Mining Over Sanctuary Protest
Tribal groups in Jharkhand's Saranda forest area plan to blockade transport routes on November 16, opposing the region's declaration as a wildlife sanctuary. They argue that the move threatens their livelihoods. Local leaders urge the government to consider tribal interests before proceeding with the designation.
In a developing story, tribal communities in Jharkhand's Saranda forest are set to intensify their protest against the planned declaration of the area as a wildlife sanctuary. The groups have threatened to block key rail and road routes on November 16, an action aimed at disrupting mineral ore transport.
Kolhan, Porahat, Saranda Bachao Samity, a newly formed tribal outfit, announced that the blockade will focus on strategic locations to make a significant impact. This protest is designed to draw central government and Supreme Court attention to their livelihood concerns, according to samity secretary Budhram Laguri.
This movement follows the Supreme Court's directive on October 8 for the Jharkhand government to establish the Saranda forest as a sanctuary. The decision is to protect the area's unique biodiversity from threats like illegal mining. Tribal leaders insist their constitutional protections be considered before any final decision is made.
