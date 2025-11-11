Vatican Investigates Alleged Antisemitic Incident Involving Swiss Guard

The Vatican has initiated an investigation into claims of an antisemitic incident purportedly involving a member of the Swiss Guard.

The alleged event took place during a papal audience on October 29 at St. Peter's Square, coinciding with the commemoration of a 1965 declaration on interfaith relations.

Amid rising tensions, the Vatican stressed its commitment to equality and non-discrimination, while Pope Leo XIV reiterated the Church's stance against antisemitism during his address that day.