Vatican Investigates Alleged Antisemitic Incident Involving Swiss Guard
The Vatican is investigating a potential antisemitic incident involving a Swiss Guard during a papal audience. Allegedly, the guard made a spitting gesture at two Jewish women. The encounter occurred as Pope Leo XIV highlighted Catholic-Jewish relations and denounced antisemitism. An inquiry has been launched to clarify the events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 11-11-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 02:07 IST
- Country:
- Italy
The Vatican has initiated an investigation into claims of an antisemitic incident purportedly involving a member of the Swiss Guard.
The alleged event took place during a papal audience on October 29 at St. Peter's Square, coinciding with the commemoration of a 1965 declaration on interfaith relations.
Amid rising tensions, the Vatican stressed its commitment to equality and non-discrimination, while Pope Leo XIV reiterated the Church's stance against antisemitism during his address that day.
Advertisement