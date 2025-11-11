David Szalay Wins 2025 Booker Prize with 'Flesh'

Hungarian British author David Szalay was awarded the 2025 Booker Prize for his novel 'Flesh', triumphing over Kiran Desai's 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny' during a prestigious ceremony in London.

Szalay, 51, received a prize of 50,000 pounds and a trophy from last year's winner, Samantha Harvey. His novel, which delves into the life of an emotionally detached man unraveling through uncontrollable events, was lauded by the judges for its hypnotic tension and sparse prose.

Kiran Desai, known for her prize-winning novel 'The Inheritance of Loss', was applauded for her work but fell short of becoming a double Booker Prize recipient. Her latest book is described as an epic of love, family, and cultural intersection, but it was Szalay's work that captivated the judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)