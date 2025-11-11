Left Menu

David Szalay Wins 2025 Booker Prize with 'Flesh'

David Szalay, a Hungarian British author, won the 2025 Booker Prize for his novel 'Flesh' at a ceremony in London. The novel, praised for its compelling portrayal of an emotionally detached man, triumphed over Kiran Desai’s 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny'. Desai missed the chance to become a double Booker winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 05:12 IST
Hungarian British author David Szalay was awarded the 2025 Booker Prize for his novel 'Flesh', triumphing over Kiran Desai's 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny' during a prestigious ceremony in London.

Szalay, 51, received a prize of 50,000 pounds and a trophy from last year's winner, Samantha Harvey. His novel, which delves into the life of an emotionally detached man unraveling through uncontrollable events, was lauded by the judges for its hypnotic tension and sparse prose.

Kiran Desai, known for her prize-winning novel 'The Inheritance of Loss', was applauded for her work but fell short of becoming a double Booker Prize recipient. Her latest book is described as an epic of love, family, and cultural intersection, but it was Szalay's work that captivated the judges.

