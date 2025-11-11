Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: Celebrating 25 Years with 'Run for Jharkhand'

The 'Run for Jharkhand,' marking the start of the state's silver jubilee celebrations, was flagged off by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. The event commemorates the state's 25th foundation day.

A host of dignitaries, including Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar and several MLAs, were present at the event, which concluded at Sainik Market after a 5 km stretch.

As part of the foundation week celebrations, the chief minister is also set to launch a blood donation campaign on November 12, aligning with the commemoration of tribal leader Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

