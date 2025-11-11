Left Menu

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: Celebrating 25 Years with 'Run for Jharkhand'

Jharkhand initiated its 25th foundation week with a 'Run for Jharkhand' event, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Celebrations coincide with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda on November 15. The event marks the start of Jharkhand's commemorative week, including a blood donation drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-11-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 09:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Run for Jharkhand,' marking the start of the state's silver jubilee celebrations, was flagged off by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. The event commemorates the state's 25th foundation day.

A host of dignitaries, including Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar and several MLAs, were present at the event, which concluded at Sainik Market after a 5 km stretch.

As part of the foundation week celebrations, the chief minister is also set to launch a blood donation campaign on November 12, aligning with the commemoration of tribal leader Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

