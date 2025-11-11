Left Menu

Dharmendra's Health: Esha Deol Urges for Privacy Amid Rumors

Esha Deol clarified that her father, Dharmendra, is stable and recovering in a Mumbai hospital. She and her mother, Hema Malini, asked the media to halt false reports about his health. Actor Sunny Deol's representative denied ventilator rumors, while celebrities like Salman Khan visited to show support.

Updated: 11-11-2025 09:43 IST
Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actor Dharmendra, reassured the public on Tuesday about her father's health, stating he is "stable and recovering." She requested the media to desist from spreading false news as her father, 89, remains under medical observation at a Mumbai hospital.

Esha shared her plea on Instagram: "The media seems to be overzealous, spreading misinformation. My father is stable and recovering. We request privacy for our family. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery." Her post followed rumors of Dharmendra's alleged demise, with Hema Malini also calling for calm.

Sunny Deol's PR team refuted claims of the "Sholay" star being on a ventilator and asked the public for prayers and respect for the family's privacy. The family, including Malini and Sunny Deol, remain supportive at the hospital where notable figures like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have visited.

