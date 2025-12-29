Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

Sri Lanka has reached out to China for urgent assistance following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The cyclone, which struck in November, triggered flooding and landslides, leaving the nation struggling with a crippled infrastructure and overwhelmed disaster response capability.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath met with China's Ambassador Qi Zhenhong to request help in rebuilding bridges and railway tracks.

The Foreign Ministry also highlighted the need for establishing EV charging points, responding to an influx of Chinese electric vehicles in Sri Lanka.

China has committed to aiding recovery efforts, having previously provided cash and goods donations to assist with immediate relief operations.

The disaster has claimed 638 lives, with 175 people still missing, according to Colombo's Disaster Management Centre, underscoring the urgency for international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)