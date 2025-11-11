Leadership Transition at Travancore Devaswom Board Amidst Speculations

As the tenure of the current Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) wraps up, outgoing president P S Prasanth clarified there have been no official discussions about extending his leadership term. He categorically dismissed media speculation regarding such an extension.

The announcement comes amid significant preparations for the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage, set to commence on November 17. Prasanth assured that enhanced infrastructure and facilities are in place to accommodate the influx of devotees.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court's critical remarks about the Board's handling of gold losses from Sabarimala remain uncommented on by Prasanth, emphasizing transparent operations and an ongoing investigation. The government has appointed K Jayakumar, a retired IAS officer, to succeed Prasanth, amidst the backdrop of this political controversy.