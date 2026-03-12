Left Menu

Jharkhand's Mega Irrigation Push: Transforming Farms and Resolving Bottlenecks

Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Hafizul Hassan pledged to supply water to every farmland in the state, highlighting significant projects and achievements. Amid political debates, the minister emphasized the state's strides in irrigation, challenging the central government's financial role in major irrigation schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:04 IST
Jharkhand's governmental strides in irrigation took center stage as Water Resources Minister Hafizul Hassan pledged to deliver water to every farmland within five years. Speaking at the assembly, Hassan detailed the government's past achievements and future objectives.

Despite political challenges, the state is pushing forward under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership. The Bal Pahari Gande Mega Irrigation Scheme promises improved irrigation facilities for Giridih, Dhanbad, and Jamtara districts, with additional efforts underway in Khunti.

Hassan accused the central government of diminishing financial support for irrigation projects, increasing the state's financial burden. Meanwhile, local political tensions were highlighted by opposition criticisms concerning paddy procurement.

