David Szalay's 'Flesh' Triumphs at 2025 Booker Prize

Hungarian British author David Szalay wins the 2025 Booker Prize for his novel 'Flesh', surpassing Indian author Kiran Desai's 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny'. The novel, praised for its succinct and captivating prose, explores the unraveling life of an emotionally detached protagonist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:30 IST
Hungarian British author David Szalay clinched the prestigious 2025 Booker Prize with his novel 'Flesh', overcoming tough competition from Indian author Kiran Desai whose 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny' was a strong contender. The announcement was made during a ceremony held in London.

Szalay, at 51 years of age, received a prize of 50,000 pounds and a trophy, presented by last year's Booker Prize winner Samantha Harvey. His novel 'Flesh', an emotionally stirring narrative, delves into the intricate life of a man grappling with unforeseen circumstances.

The judging panel lauded 'Flesh' for its unique narrative style, describing it as a 'hypnotically tense and compelling book'. Meanwhile, Desai's 667-page epic was revered for its examination of global loneliness and love, as well as its intricate portrayal of modern-day issues.

