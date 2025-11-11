Left Menu

Remembering Kohima: Honoring WWII Heroes and Their Legacy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio paid tribute to the soldiers who fought in the Battle of Kohima during WWII. The solemn event, commemorating sacrifice and courage, emphasized the need to continue valuing peace and unity, inspired by the legacy of those who served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:09 IST
In a heartfelt tribute, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla honored the soldiers who laid down their lives during World War II at the Kohima War Cemetery, describing it as a "sacred ground of courage, sacrifice, and inspiration." The Remembrance Day event, organized by the Nagaland government, paid homage to the bravery of those who defended the nation.

The occasion also highlighted the emotional significance of the historic battle site, with Birla recalling the Kohima epitaph: 'When you go home, tell them that we gave our today for your tomorrow.' The poignant words serve as a continuing inspiration for future generations to focus on the betterment of tomorrow by acknowledging sacrifices of the past.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio joined the commemoration, reminding attendees of the essential role Nagas played in assisting both Allied and Japanese forces. The event underscored ongoing efforts to value peace and unity, alongside remembering the legacy of those who fought at the 'Stalingrad of the East.' British Deputy High Commission's Bhaarat Dave reiterated these themes, emphasizing the enduring UK-India friendship and the vital lessons learned from conflict.

