Celebrating the Legacy: Haryana Commemorates Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Anniversary

A 'Nagar Kirtan Yatra' set off on Tuesday from Pinjore, Haryana, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In a move to honor the ninth Sikh Guru, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the Government Polytechnic in Ambala will bear the Guru's name. This is among several initiatives the state government has launched to honor his legacy. During the gathering, Saini emphasized Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice for faith, freedom, and humanity.

The commemorative events, including four sacred yatras across Haryana, will culminate in Kurukshetra on November 24, with a major 'Mahasammelan' slated for the following day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected at this event. Additionally, a research chair and a medical college have been established in the Guru's name, and a prominent road renamed in honor of Guru Gobind Singh.