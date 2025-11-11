New Mangalore Port Authority's Golden Jubilee: A Maritime Milestone Celebration
The New Mangalore Port Authority will mark its 50th anniversary with a grand event on November 13 at Dr B R Ambedkar Stadium. The celebration will feature exhibitions and inaugurations with notable guests including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Thousands of stakeholders are expected to attend.
- Country:
- India
The New Mangalore Port Authority is gearing up for a milestone celebration as it approaches its Golden Jubilee on November 13. The event will unfold at Dr B R Ambedkar Stadium, drawing in a large crowd.
High-profile dignitaries, including Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, and Karnataka's Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankal Vaidya, are slated to grace the occasion.
The highlight of the celebration will be an exhibition that chronicles the port's 50-year journey, showcasing its pivotal role in maritime trade and regional growth. The launch of several infrastructure projects will also be part of the festivities, marking significant contributions to the maritime sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)