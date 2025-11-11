Left Menu

New Mangalore Port Authority's Golden Jubilee: A Maritime Milestone Celebration

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:50 IST
The New Mangalore Port Authority is gearing up for a milestone celebration as it approaches its Golden Jubilee on November 13. The event will unfold at Dr B R Ambedkar Stadium, drawing in a large crowd.

High-profile dignitaries, including Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, and Karnataka's Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankal Vaidya, are slated to grace the occasion.

The highlight of the celebration will be an exhibition that chronicles the port's 50-year journey, showcasing its pivotal role in maritime trade and regional growth. The launch of several infrastructure projects will also be part of the festivities, marking significant contributions to the maritime sector.

