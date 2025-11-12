Power Struggles: Indigenous Voices at COP30

Indigenous participants at this year's United Nations climate talks, dubbed the 'Indigenous peoples COP,' faced unforeseen challenges when a power outage disrupted their kickoff event. They resorted to improvisation, performing songs, dances, and prayers without the use of microphones, relying on paper and leaf fans to cool themselves.

Amid the discomfort, skepticism grew about the summit's promise to center Indigenous voices, a commitment crucial for groups that safeguard much of the world's biodiversity yet suffer disproportionately from climate change. With expectations low for ambitious agreements, the focus remained on implementing past promises.

Many Indigenous activists struggle with representation, often excluded from negotiations unless part of a country's delegation. Despite Brazil's efforts to host and include them in Belem, concerns lingered about genuine engagement in discussions. Calls for direct policy involvement echoed among delegates, hoping for real integration moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)