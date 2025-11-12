Left Menu

Power Struggles: Indigenous Voices at COP30

At the United Nations climate talks, Indigenous people faced challenges such as power outages and lack of representation. Despite being custodians of biodiversity, they are often sidelined in climate discussions. This year's summit promised to highlight Indigenous voices but faced skepticism about meaningful inclusion.

Power Struggles: Indigenous Voices at COP30
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Indigenous participants at this year's United Nations climate talks, dubbed the 'Indigenous peoples COP,' faced unforeseen challenges when a power outage disrupted their kickoff event. They resorted to improvisation, performing songs, dances, and prayers without the use of microphones, relying on paper and leaf fans to cool themselves.

Amid the discomfort, skepticism grew about the summit's promise to center Indigenous voices, a commitment crucial for groups that safeguard much of the world's biodiversity yet suffer disproportionately from climate change. With expectations low for ambitious agreements, the focus remained on implementing past promises.

Many Indigenous activists struggle with representation, often excluded from negotiations unless part of a country's delegation. Despite Brazil's efforts to host and include them in Belem, concerns lingered about genuine engagement in discussions. Calls for direct policy involvement echoed among delegates, hoping for real integration moving forward.

