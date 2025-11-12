Power Struggles: Indigenous Voices at COP30
At the United Nations climate talks, Indigenous people faced challenges such as power outages and lack of representation. Despite being custodians of biodiversity, they are often sidelined in climate discussions. This year's summit promised to highlight Indigenous voices but faced skepticism about meaningful inclusion.
- Country:
- Brazil
Indigenous participants at this year's United Nations climate talks, dubbed the 'Indigenous peoples COP,' faced unforeseen challenges when a power outage disrupted their kickoff event. They resorted to improvisation, performing songs, dances, and prayers without the use of microphones, relying on paper and leaf fans to cool themselves.
Amid the discomfort, skepticism grew about the summit's promise to center Indigenous voices, a commitment crucial for groups that safeguard much of the world's biodiversity yet suffer disproportionately from climate change. With expectations low for ambitious agreements, the focus remained on implementing past promises.
Many Indigenous activists struggle with representation, often excluded from negotiations unless part of a country's delegation. Despite Brazil's efforts to host and include them in Belem, concerns lingered about genuine engagement in discussions. Calls for direct policy involvement echoed among delegates, hoping for real integration moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stubble Burning and Climate Change Fuel Delhi's Pollution Crisis
South Africa Pushes Climate Finance and Adaptation Goals at COP30 in Brazil
Sibanye Stillwater Settles for $215 Million in Abandoned Brazilian Mines Deal
Crisis in Pakistan's Agriculture: Farmers Struggle Amid Rising Costs and Climate Change
Sibanye Stillwater Settles $215M Dispute Over Terminated Brazilian Mines Deal