Veteran Actor Dharmendra Returns Home After Hospital Discharge

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was released from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday and will recover at home, according to his family.

The 89-year-old was discharged following undisclosed medical tests, with the family appealing for privacy amidst false reports about his health condition.

Hema Malini, Dharmendra's wife, condemned media outlets for spreading misinformation, calling it disrespectful and urging respect for the family's privacy. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan were seen visiting the actor during his hospital stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)