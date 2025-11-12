Left Menu

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Returns Home After Hospital Discharge

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been discharged from Breach Candy hospital and continues his recovery at home. His family requests privacy during this time, refuting false rumors about his health. Dharmendra’s wife, Hema Malini, criticized media for spreading misinformation. The family's statement emphasizes respect and privacy for the actor.

Updated: 12-11-2025 09:13 IST
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Returns Home After Hospital Discharge
Dharmendra
  Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was released from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday and will recover at home, according to his family.

The 89-year-old was discharged following undisclosed medical tests, with the family appealing for privacy amidst false reports about his health condition.

Hema Malini, Dharmendra's wife, condemned media outlets for spreading misinformation, calling it disrespectful and urging respect for the family's privacy. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan were seen visiting the actor during his hospital stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

