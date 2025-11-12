Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi's Impactful Visit to Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a significant state visit to Bhutan, inaugurating a major hydropower project and enhancing diplomatic ties. His visit featured talks with Bhutan's royalty and the announcement of a concessional credit line aimed at boosting energy projects, solidifying the bond between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimpu | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:58 IST
Hydropower Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wrapped up a pivotal two-day visit to Bhutan, during which he inaugurated a hydropower project aided by India and held strategic discussions with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

In a gesture underlining their mutual respect, the Bhutanese King personally saw off Modi at the airport, exemplifying the warmth between the two neighbors. This visit marks a significant enhancement in India-Bhutan relations, with cooperation expected to grow in various sectors.

Among the key outcomes of the visit was the launch of the Punatsanchchhu-II hydropower project. Modi also announced a concessional credit line of Rs 4,000 crore to support Bhutan's energy sector. Furthermore, Modi's participation in the Global Peace Prayer Festival highlights the enduring cultural and spiritual bonds between the nations.

