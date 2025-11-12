Sangai Festival Returns: A Spotlight Amidst Conflict

The Sangai tourism festival is making a comeback after two years, officials announce, marking significant preparatory activities at Imphal's Hapta Kangjeibung, the main venue.

Security forces are deployed, as re-painting and stall setups are underway. However, some organizations, including COCOMI, urge a festival boycott, citing ongoing ethnic conflicts and displacement.

Despite these tensions, the festival is seen as an opportunity for showcasing local products without fees for displaced people, as assured by the Directorate of Trade, Commerce and Industries, aiming to boost local economy and morale.