Revitalizing India's Research Ecosystem: A Call to Action

In a fervent call to action, industry stalwart N R Narayana Murthy urged a national shift towards prioritizing research. Addressing an audience, he asserted that a strong focus on research is integral to India's and the world's progress.

During the Infosys Prize 2025 announcement, Murthy drew inspiration from historical leaders and thinkers, emphasizing the importance of curiosity, imagination, and persistence in uncovering solutions for humanity's challenges. He stressed the need for an ecosystem that rewards researchers across disciplines.

Murthy proposed that India's commitment to fostering a competitive and rewarding research environment is crucial for continued growth. He underscored the potential of research to transform society by bridging science and ethics, through a community driven by merit and innovation.