Left Menu

Revitalizing India's Research Ecosystem: A Call to Action

N R Narayana Murthy highlights the urgency of strengthening India's focus on research, advocating for the creation of a meritocratic and competitive ecosystem. Drawing from historical examples, Murthy emphasizes that research is key for national progress and must be nurtured to address global challenges sustainably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:27 IST
Revitalizing India's Research Ecosystem: A Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent call to action, industry stalwart N R Narayana Murthy urged a national shift towards prioritizing research. Addressing an audience, he asserted that a strong focus on research is integral to India's and the world's progress.

During the Infosys Prize 2025 announcement, Murthy drew inspiration from historical leaders and thinkers, emphasizing the importance of curiosity, imagination, and persistence in uncovering solutions for humanity's challenges. He stressed the need for an ecosystem that rewards researchers across disciplines.

Murthy proposed that India's commitment to fostering a competitive and rewarding research environment is crucial for continued growth. He underscored the potential of research to transform society by bridging science and ethics, through a community driven by merit and innovation.

TRENDING

1
India's Hiring Surge: A Resurgence Fueled by Digital Innovation

India's Hiring Surge: A Resurgence Fueled by Digital Innovation

 India
2
Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

 India
3
Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

 India
4
Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025