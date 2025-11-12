History Illuminated: Hajj Through the Ages

The King Abdulaziz Foundation in Jeddah has unveiled the 'History of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques' Forum, showcasing over a century's worth of significant Hajj history. The event brings to light rare documents, manuscripts, and artifacts, reflecting Saudi Arabia's role as a vital custodian of Islamic heritage.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030's cultural and tourism objectives, the forum serves as a dynamic platform for exploring Hajj's historical depth. The exhibition offers a rich collection of historical items and digital displays, highlighting advancements in pilgrim services, crowd management, and technological integration.

Speakers including His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa emphasized Saudi Arabia's evolving stewardship in providing services during the Hajj. Future sessions will delve into the use of AI, healthcare advancements, and the Kingdom's challenge of modernizing the pilgrim experience.

