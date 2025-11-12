Left Menu

Panasonic Illuminates Homes with New Honeycomb LED Downlights

Panasonic Electric Works India launches the Honeycomb LED Downlight range, featuring striking aesthetics and versatile Tri CCT lighting. Offering three color modes for different ambiences, these lights combine durability with elegant design, enhancing both residential and commercial spaces across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Panasonic Electric Works India has unveiled its latest innovation in lighting, the Honeycomb LED Downlight. This new line offers Tri CCT technology, allowing users to switch between three lighting modes to create the perfect ambience for different settings.

Available in rose gold and silver chrome finishes, the Honeycomb series combines modern design with practical lighting solutions. Its unique honeycomb design ensures a rich, dynamic visual effect, adding both depth and character to ceilings.

The new downlights are designed to be both stylish and durable, featuring 4KV surge protection, 440V high-voltage protection, and a long lifespan of over 25,000 hours. They are suitable for a variety of spaces, including homes and small commercial environments, and are on sale across authorized retailers in India.

