A Decade of Healing: Paris Attack Survivors Unite in Grief and Resilience

Ten years after the horrific Paris attacks, survivors continue their emotional battle, coinciding with a national tribute on Thursday honoring the more than 130 victims.

Arthur Denouveaux, president of victims' association Life for Paris, highlights the intense emotions surrounding the anniversary, focusing on coping with trauma and honoring lost lives.

A solemn ceremony at Paris City Hall's new memorial garden will feature French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. The event underscores France's solidarity with victims, survivors, and those impacted by the tragedy.

