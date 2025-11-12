A Decade of Healing: Paris Attack Survivors Unite in Grief and Resilience
Ten years after the Paris attacks that killed over 130 people, survivors continue to grapple with trauma as France remembers the victims. A commemorative event, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, will be held at a new memorial garden. Survivor Arthur Denouveaux shares his journey through post-traumatic stress.
Ten years after the horrific Paris attacks, survivors continue their emotional battle, coinciding with a national tribute on Thursday honoring the more than 130 victims.
Arthur Denouveaux, president of victims' association Life for Paris, highlights the intense emotions surrounding the anniversary, focusing on coping with trauma and honoring lost lives.
A solemn ceremony at Paris City Hall's new memorial garden will feature French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. The event underscores France's solidarity with victims, survivors, and those impacted by the tragedy.
