Project Cheetah: Strengthening Indo-Botswana Wildlife Ties

India and Botswana have announced an important initiative during President Droupadi Murmu's state visit, which involves translocating eight Cheetahs from Africa to India. This step forms part of a larger Project Cheetah, designed to rejuvenate the Cheetah population on Indian soil.

In a symbolic ceremony, President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana is set to officially hand over the big cats to India. These Cheetahs will be released into a quarantine facility at the Mokolodi nature reserve, a move that solidifies the wildlife conservation partnership between the two countries.

President Murmu expressed appreciation to Botswana for their gesture, affirming that these Cheetahs would be well taken care of in India. This collaboration extends beyond just wildlife, as the two countries have also signed an MoU in the health sector to bolster pharmaceutical ties.