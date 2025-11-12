Left Menu

Project Cheetah: Strengthening Indo-Botswana Wildlife Ties

India and Botswana have formalized a plan to translocate eight Cheetahs to India as part of a wildlife conservation effort. This collaboration is under Project Cheetah, aimed at regenerating Cheetah populations in India. It marks a significant step in Indo-Botswana relations, strengthened by mutual initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaborone | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Botswana

India and Botswana have announced an important initiative during President Droupadi Murmu's state visit, which involves translocating eight Cheetahs from Africa to India. This step forms part of a larger Project Cheetah, designed to rejuvenate the Cheetah population on Indian soil.

In a symbolic ceremony, President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana is set to officially hand over the big cats to India. These Cheetahs will be released into a quarantine facility at the Mokolodi nature reserve, a move that solidifies the wildlife conservation partnership between the two countries.

President Murmu expressed appreciation to Botswana for their gesture, affirming that these Cheetahs would be well taken care of in India. This collaboration extends beyond just wildlife, as the two countries have also signed an MoU in the health sector to bolster pharmaceutical ties.

