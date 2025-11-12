Surrealist Visions: Dali-Inspired Fabrics Make India Debut

In a brilliant cultural fusion, the Belgian luxury fabric brand Scabal teamed up with surrealist master Salvador Dali in 1971 to envision future menswear. Through 12 imaginative paintings, Dali offered an avant-garde glimpse into the styles of 2000. These works have, for the first time, been interpreted into textiles and made their debut in India last week at a vibrant event held at the Belgian Embassy.

Named 'The Vision Collection,' the exhibit displayed both the whimsical paintings and the fabrics they inspired. Organized by TSB Overseas in partnership with Scabal, the show illustrated a 55-year legacy of bridging art and textile expertise.

The collection's Indian debut was celebrated with a runway presentation curated by fashion icon Prasad Bidapa, showcasing contemporary menswear from renowned ateliers such as The Darzi Group and Diwan Saheb. The event highlighted a shared love for storytelling, imagination, and self-expression, qualities inherent in both Dali's work and Indian culture, emphasized by organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)