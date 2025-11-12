Youth Revolutionizes Agricultural Heritage at 2025 World Food Forum

The 2025 World Food Forum Youth Action on Green Agri-Heritage unfolded successfully in Rome, Italy, focusing on the integration of youth-led projects and agricultural heritage preservation. Over 50 youth representatives from more than 10 countries collaborated with experts and officials to explore innovative methods for protecting agricultural heritage.

Key challenges, such as the risk of vanishing heritage systems due to mechanization and urbanization, were addressed through discussions emphasizing technological innovation and cultural storytelling as vital tools. Young attendees from China, Laos, Mongolia, and beyond discussed how their pursuits blend traditional techniques with modern advancements.

The event, coinciding with the United Nations' 80th anniversary, highlighted how youth empowerment can aid sustainable agriculture. Presentations showcased innovative practices from global young practitioners, and the International Youth Roundtable Dialogue fostered international cooperation on policy support and green heritage innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)