Boosting Tribal Exports: A New Era for Indigenous Commerce

In a bid to boost the export potential of goods crafted by tribal communities, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal outlined strategies to utilize e-commerce and international warehouses during the Tribal Business Conclave. The initiative aims to enhance the visibility and market accessibility of tribal products globally.

Goyal emphasized the government's commitment to this cause by increasing fund allocations to the tribal affairs ministry and encouraged entrepreneurs to identify Geographical Indications (GI) for their products, which offer legal protection for a decade.

The conclave, held at Yashobhoomi, attracted over 250 tribal entrepreneurs and various government and corporate stakeholders. It underscored a collaborative effort toward inclusive growth, with significant input from ministries focused on tribal affairs, culture, textile, and rural development.