Maharashtra to Preservation Iconic 'India House' in London as Memorial

The Maharashtra government plans to acquire and preserve 'India House' in London, a site linked to revolutionary activity and freedom fighters like V D Savarkar, as a memorial. A multi-departmental committee will study the acquisition. The state also pursues developing a grand memorial to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:19 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is set to acquire the famed 'India House' in London, transforming it into a memorial commemorating its revolutionary past, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced. This initiative aims to preserve the site, once home to influential freedom fighters, as a testament to its historical significance.

During Minister Shelar's visit to London, local Indian residents highlighted the property's importance, prompting a review meeting involving officials from various departments. It was agreed that a multi-departmental committee will be established to evaluate the feasibility of acquiring and maintaining 'India House.'

The committee's mandate includes legal and financial assessments, crucial for submitting a comprehensive report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In another cultural undertaking, Maharashtra plans to develop a memorial to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, echoing India's rich historical narrative through thoughtful preservation efforts.

