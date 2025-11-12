Left Menu

Neha Dixit Among Finalists for 2025 Moore Prize in Human Rights Literature

Indian author Neha Dixit is shortlisted for the 2025 Moore Prize for human rights writing. Her book, 'The Many Lives of Syeda X', highlights women's injustices in India. The award will be announced in January 2026, with fellow authors Barbara Demick, Victoria Amelina, and Steve Crawshaw also in the running.

Updated: 12-11-2025 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian author Neha Dixit has been shortlisted for the 2025 Moore Prize for human rights writing, announced in London. Her book, 'The Many Lives of Syeda X', is recognized for its powerful depiction of the challenges faced by women in India.

The Moore Prize, known for highlighting critical human rights issues through literature, will unveil its winner on January 7, 2026. Dixit is joined by authors Barbara Demick, Victoria Amelina, and Steve Crawshaw, each presenting compelling narratives on global human rights challenges.

Established in 2015, the annual Moore Prize acknowledges authors who emphasize universal human rights, reflecting on subjects such as surveillance and censorship. The 2025 panel includes experts in journalism, human rights, and mental health, underscoring the prize's commitment to addressing vital social issues.

