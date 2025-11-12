Left Menu

Cheetahs Journey: Botswana's Symbolic Gift to India for Wildlife Conservation

India and Botswana have announced the translocation of eight Cheetahs as part of a unique wildlife conservation initiative under Project Cheetah. President Murmu's visit to Botswana marks the first Indian presidential visit, strengthening bilateral ties through cooperation in wildlife, health, and economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaborone | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:40 IST
Cheetahs Journey: Botswana's Symbolic Gift to India for Wildlife Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Botswana

India and Botswana have jointly announced a landmark collaboration to translocate eight Cheetahs from Botswana to India, marking a significant step in global wildlife conservation. The initiative, known as Project Cheetah, was highlighted during President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Botswana, where the two nations committed to strengthening their bilateral ties.

President Murmu expressed gratitude to President Duma Gideon Boko for Botswana's symbolic gesture of handing over the big cats, assuring that India will take good care of them. The two leaders officiated at an event where a quarantine facility at the Mokolodi nature reserve was prepared for the Cheetahs, emphasizing their mutual interest in biodiversity cooperation.

Besides wildlife conservation, the visit saw steps toward furthering health sector cooperation through a new Memorandum of Understanding. This visit symbolizes a historic moment as it coincides with the upcoming 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations. Future collaborations are foreseen in trade, digital technology, and the diamond sector to boost Botswana's economic development.

TRENDING

1
Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court

Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court

 Global
2
Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead of South Africa Clash

Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead o...

 India
3
Opposition parties to contest 2026 Assam assembly polls together to free people from BJP's 'misrule': State Cong chief Gaurav Gogoi.

Opposition parties to contest 2026 Assam assembly polls together to free peo...

 India
4
Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Draws Moderate First Day Subscription

Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Draws Moderate First Day Subscription

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025