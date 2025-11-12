Cheetahs Journey: Botswana's Symbolic Gift to India for Wildlife Conservation

India and Botswana have jointly announced a landmark collaboration to translocate eight Cheetahs from Botswana to India, marking a significant step in global wildlife conservation. The initiative, known as Project Cheetah, was highlighted during President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Botswana, where the two nations committed to strengthening their bilateral ties.

President Murmu expressed gratitude to President Duma Gideon Boko for Botswana's symbolic gesture of handing over the big cats, assuring that India will take good care of them. The two leaders officiated at an event where a quarantine facility at the Mokolodi nature reserve was prepared for the Cheetahs, emphasizing their mutual interest in biodiversity cooperation.

Besides wildlife conservation, the visit saw steps toward furthering health sector cooperation through a new Memorandum of Understanding. This visit symbolizes a historic moment as it coincides with the upcoming 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations. Future collaborations are foreseen in trade, digital technology, and the diamond sector to boost Botswana's economic development.