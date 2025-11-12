Mikaela Shiffrin is targeting another reindeer as her prize in Saturday's World Cup slalom race, all while skiing on recycled snow in Finland. Levi Ski Resort utilizes snow farming, a crucial technique against climate change impacts.

Despite no recent heavy snowfall, Levi is prepared for the event due to a snow preservation method introduced in 2016 after the cancellation of previous races. Large amounts of snow are stored each spring to ensure the track's readiness.

The resort's approach minimizes energy use and secures optimal conditions for skiers. Shiffrin, with eight victories at Levi, could soon add another reindeer to her collection. The system demonstrates a significant step forward in sustainable snow management.

