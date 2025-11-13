Left Menu

BBC Faces Legal Battle as Trump Threatens $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer avoided confirming whether he would ask Donald Trump to drop his lawsuit threat against the BBC. Trump alleges the broadcaster edited his post-election speech misleadingly. The BBC has promised a response to Trump's legal claim of defamation and demands for a retraction.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a high-stakes legal showdown, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has steered clear of commenting on whether he'd urge U.S. President Donald Trump to abandon his threat to sue the BBC for $1 billion.

The lawsuit pertains to an allegedly misleading edit of Trump's speech by the British broadcaster following the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The matter was highlighted during a session in the House of Commons when Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey questioned Starmer regarding possible taxpayer implications.

Amid growing scrutiny, BBC Chairman Samir Shah apologized for the contentious edit, which he admitted misrepresented Trump's original message. With BBC's response to Trump's legal claims impending, the standoff underlines the tensions between media freedom and accountability.

