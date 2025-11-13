Influencer Couple's Domestic Dispute Shakes Kerala Online Community

An influencer couple in Kerala, famous for discussing marital issues, finds themselves amid controversy as the wife has filed a criminal complaint against her husband for assault.

Mariyo Joseph and Jiji Mariyo have been living apart for nine months due to professional disagreements. Following a meeting intended to resolve differences on October 25, an argument allegedly escalated into violence.

The FIR indicates that Mariyo Joseph allegedly assaulted his wife Jiji, damaging property and causing physical harm. He faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident has sparked significant attention regarding domestic issues among influencers.