Left Menu

Influencer Couple's Domestic Dispute Shakes Kerala Online Community

A prominent social media influencer couple from Kerala, known for addressing marital disputes, is embroiled in a legal battle as the wife accuses the husband of domestic assault. The pair, Mariyo and Jiji Mariyo, have been living separately for months. Legal charges have been filed, bringing their personal issues into the public eye.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:42 IST
Influencer Couple's Domestic Dispute Shakes Kerala Online Community
  • Country:
  • India

An influencer couple in Kerala, famous for discussing marital issues, finds themselves amid controversy as the wife has filed a criminal complaint against her husband for assault.

Mariyo Joseph and Jiji Mariyo have been living apart for nine months due to professional disagreements. Following a meeting intended to resolve differences on October 25, an argument allegedly escalated into violence.

The FIR indicates that Mariyo Joseph allegedly assaulted his wife Jiji, damaging property and causing physical harm. He faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident has sparked significant attention regarding domestic issues among influencers.

TRENDING

1
Boosting Exports: India's Rs 2,000 Crore Credit Guarantee

Boosting Exports: India's Rs 2,000 Crore Credit Guarantee

 India
2
Political Rift Deepens Over Controversial Pune Land Deal

Political Rift Deepens Over Controversial Pune Land Deal

 India
3
Spin Showdown: India's Batting Faces South Africa's Spin Challenge in Crucial Test Series

Spin Showdown: India's Batting Faces South Africa's Spin Challenge in Crucia...

 India
4
Tragedy in Bucheon: Truck Rampage at Outdoor Market

Tragedy in Bucheon: Truck Rampage at Outdoor Market

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025