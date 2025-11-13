Influencer Couple's Domestic Dispute Shakes Kerala Online Community
A prominent social media influencer couple from Kerala, known for addressing marital disputes, is embroiled in a legal battle as the wife accuses the husband of domestic assault. The pair, Mariyo and Jiji Mariyo, have been living separately for months. Legal charges have been filed, bringing their personal issues into the public eye.
- Country:
- India
An influencer couple in Kerala, famous for discussing marital issues, finds themselves amid controversy as the wife has filed a criminal complaint against her husband for assault.
Mariyo Joseph and Jiji Mariyo have been living apart for nine months due to professional disagreements. Following a meeting intended to resolve differences on October 25, an argument allegedly escalated into violence.
The FIR indicates that Mariyo Joseph allegedly assaulted his wife Jiji, damaging property and causing physical harm. He faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident has sparked significant attention regarding domestic issues among influencers.
ALSO READ
Father Arrested for Daughter's Assault in Assam: A Harrowing Case of Betrayal
G7 Diplomats Convene to Address Ukraine Crisis Amid Intensifying Russian Assaults
Court Acquits Man in High-Profile Sexual Assault Case
Retired Army Officer Arrested in Shocking Assault Case in Mumbai
Absconding resort owner held for assaulting, confining tribal man surrenders in Mannarkkad