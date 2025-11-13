Left Menu

Books as Catalysts: Inspiring the Next Generation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the vital role books play in life at the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025. He praised Gujarat for its strong reading culture and emphasized the importance of developing technological reading interests among youth. The event encourages a rich literary and cultural engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:23 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored how books serve as catalysts in life's journey, urging the younger generation to kindle a passion for reading. Speaking at the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025, Pradhan praised Gujarat's longstanding intellectual traditions.

Highlighting the state's leadership in nurturing a reading culture, Pradhan congratulated the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the National Book Trust for elevating the festival to international standards. The event features participation from over 300 publishers nationwide. Pradhan lauded the efforts to promote both traditional and technology-driven reading habits.

Pradhan emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on library and literary movements during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. Encouraging the community to embrace the festival, he noted that the event, alongside the 'Food for Thought Fest,' would foster cultural and creative dialogue. The book festival runs from November 13 to 23, with the food fest concluding on November 16.

