Indian Families Embrace Frosty Adventures: Winter Travel on the Rise

As temperatures dip, Indian families are increasingly eyeing international travel to snowy landscapes. A 30% year-on-year surge in winter family travel interest, from December 2025 to February 2026, has been noted by digital travel platform Agoda.

Data reveals that destinations such as South Korea, China, and Kazakhstan show the most significant growth in interest. Meanwhile, Japan and Taiwan maintain steady attraction. European spots like Austria, Germany, and Finland are also preferred choices, known for their Christmas markets and winter charm.

This shift marks a broader evolution in Indian travel, moving from coastal retreats to cultural winter escapes, facilitated by better air connectivity and simplified visas. Agoda reports this shift to meet family expectations of warmth, culture, and festive joy in cold-weather settings.

