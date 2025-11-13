A Decade After: Paris Remembers a Night of Terror

A decade after coordinated terrorist attacks devastated Paris, the city is marking the grim anniversary with poignant commemorations. On that November night, gunfire and explosions turned the French capital into a scene of horror, claiming 132 lives and leaving hundreds injured.

President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo lead tributes at the attack sites, starting at the Stade de France and culminating at the Bataclan. As Parisians gather to honor the memory of those lost, the events serve as a vivid reminder of how that tragic night reshaped notions of safety and unity in France.

A new memorial garden, Jardin du 13-Novembre, stands as a symbol of reflection and resilience. Bearing the names of the victims, it offers a place for contemplation while emphasizing the enduring spirit of life. As the Eiffel Tower lights up in the colors of the French flag, the city collectively mourns, yet quietly celebrates the resilience that emerged from tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)