Poush Mela 2023: A Heritage Fair Revives with Eco-Friendly Focus
Visva Bharati University announces the return of the heritage Poush Mela from December 23 to 28, following National Green Tribunal guidelines. The fair, significant to Santiniketan's community, emphasizes eco-friendly measures like waste disposal and reduced plastic use, ensuring public cooperation for a successful event.
Visva Bharati University has officially announced the return of the cherished Poush Mela, set to take place from December 23 to December 28. Authorities have committed to adhering to the National Green Tribunal's environmental guidelines, focusing on effective waste management and minimizing plastic usage.
A spokesperson for the central university, Atig Ghosh, emphasized the cultural significance of the event at a press conference in Bolpur. The fair will be held at the Purba Pally ground, honoring the sentiments of Santiniketan, Bolpur, and the broader region, including participants from abroad.
The university assured the public of their preparations to comply with pollution restrictions, including the prohibition of fireworks. The organizers, including the Santiniketan Trust, seek clearance from the NGT before finalizing the fair's schedule. Following organizational challenges and the pandemic's disruptions, Poush Mela's revival this year is highly anticipated.
