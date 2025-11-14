Debate Rekindles as Alaska's Arctic Refuge Faces Drilling Future

The Trump administration has pushed forward controversial plans to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge's coastal plain for oil and gas drilling, renewing a longstanding debate between economic development and environmental preservation. The decision by US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum aligns with President Trump's promises and has been met with mixed reactions.

Indigenous communities are deeply divided over the issue. The Gwich'in people, for whom the area is considered sacred and essential for their caribou herd, oppose the drilling. In contrast, leaders from Kaktovik, an Iñupiaq community within the refuge, see potential economic benefits and support the development.

Environmental groups and tribal leaders have expressed concerns about the ecological impact, planning to challenge the land exchange decision legally. The move also facilitates a road project in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, further inflaming conservationists who warn of threats to critical wildlife habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)