AI Tunes to Lawsuits: Unveiling the Drama in Entertainment
The entertainment sector faces transformation and controversy, from AI's impact on music indistinguishable from human tunes, to legal skirmishes in Hollywood. Blake Lively faces court challenges, K-pop group NewJeans battles legalities, MrBeast launches a Saudi theme park, and filmmakers unravel society's fears in new cinematic features.
The entertainment industry is witnessing significant changes and disputes. According to a Deezer-Ipsos survey, a majority of listeners cannot differentiate AI-generated music from human-composed pieces, raising ethical concerns.
In Hollywood, Justin Baldoni is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Blake Lively over alleged harassment during the production of their upcoming film.
K-pop sensations NewJeans are returning to their label, ADOR, after a dispute, while MrBeast opens a theme park in Saudi Arabia, signaling the country's efforts to be a global entertainment hub. Meanwhile, filmmaker Julia Ducournau explores societal anxieties in her latest release, 'Alpha.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
