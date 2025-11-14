AI Tunes to Lawsuits: Unveiling the Drama in Entertainment

The entertainment industry is witnessing significant changes and disputes. According to a Deezer-Ipsos survey, a majority of listeners cannot differentiate AI-generated music from human-composed pieces, raising ethical concerns.

In Hollywood, Justin Baldoni is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Blake Lively over alleged harassment during the production of their upcoming film.

K-pop sensations NewJeans are returning to their label, ADOR, after a dispute, while MrBeast opens a theme park in Saudi Arabia, signaling the country's efforts to be a global entertainment hub. Meanwhile, filmmaker Julia Ducournau explores societal anxieties in her latest release, 'Alpha.'

