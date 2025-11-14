Celebrating Children's Day in Uttar Pradesh: Leadership Reflects on Future Foundations

In Uttar Pradesh, leading political figures commemorated Children's Day with messages aimed at the state's youth, focusing on the importance of education and nurturing core values.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt wishes for a bright, value-rich future for children, emphasizing their role as the foundation of 'New India'.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak reiterated these sentiments, underscoring the link between national development and children's growth, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, highlighting his enduring impact on children.