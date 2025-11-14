Left Menu

Celebrating Children's Day in Uttar Pradesh: Leadership Reflects on Future Foundations

Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extended warm wishes on Children's Day, highlighting their aspirations for a knowledgeable and value-driven future for children. Tributes were also paid to Jawaharlal Nehru, celebrating his legacy and love for children on his birth anniversary.

  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, leading political figures commemorated Children's Day with messages aimed at the state's youth, focusing on the importance of education and nurturing core values.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt wishes for a bright, value-rich future for children, emphasizing their role as the foundation of 'New India'.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak reiterated these sentiments, underscoring the link between national development and children's growth, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, highlighting his enduring impact on children.

