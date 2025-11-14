Gavin O'Connor's New Venture: 'Running' for Apple Originals
'Running', directed by Gavin O'Connor, is a new Apple Original Film about a running prodigy pursuing greatness while escaping his past. The screenplay is by Bill Dubuque, reuniting with O'Connor from 'The Accountant' series. Details are under wraps, but it's part of a successful partnership.
14-11-2025
Gavin O'Connor, known for his work on 'The Accountant', is set to take the helm of a new film titled 'Running' for Apple Original Films.
The film is centered on a gifted running prodigy striving for greatness while attempting to escape his past. While details remain limited, it's a promising continuation for O'Connor and screenwriter Bill Dubuque, who previously collaborated on the successful 'The Accountant' films.
The 'Running' project underscores the ongoing partnership between O'Connor and Dubuque, promising another hit following their previous box office success.
