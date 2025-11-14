Left Menu

Industry Leaders Shine at 9th Indian Cement Review and Multilogistix Awards 2025

The 9th Indian Cement Review Awards and Multilogistix Awards 2025 honored industry leaders in cement and logistics for excellence in innovation, sustainability, and growth. Notable winners included Dr. Raghavpat Singhania and Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania of JK Cement, and Dr. Shailendra Chouksey for lifetime contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:47 IST
The 9th edition of the Indian Cement Review Awards and Multilogistix Awards 2025 celebrated industry pioneers at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. The awards acknowledged achievements in innovation, sustainability, and value creation within the cement and logistics sectors. Leaders, policymakers, and executives gathered to honor these contributions.

Among the evening's top accolades, Dr. Raghavpat and Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania of JK Cement were jointly named Person of the Year for their strategic vision and commitment to sustainability. Dr. Shailendra Chouksey received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his extensive industry contributions.

The ceremony, alongside the Cement Expo 2025, featured awards for green innovation, product excellence, and rapid growth in various categories, further cementing these awards as benchmarks for progress in the respective industries.

