Remembering V Sekhar: Iconic Tamil Director Passes Away at 72

Renowned Tamil film director V Sekhar has died at the age of 72, local sources confirmed on Friday. The veteran filmmaker, who was recognized for his work in the 1990s, passed away at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre after facing health challenges.

Sekhar's notable works, which include family-centric comedies like 'Varavu Ettana, Selavu Pathana' and 'Kalam Mari Pochu,' earned him acclaim and a devoted audience. His films are remembered for their humorous take on middle-class family life in Tamil Nadu.

The news of his death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media. Political leader Anbumani Ramadoss was among those who expressed condolences, acknowledging Sekhar's impact on the Tamil film industry. Film journalist Sreedhar Pillai also paid tribute, recalling Sekhar's vibrant contribution to cinema in the 1990s.