Left Menu

Remembering V Sekhar: Iconic Tamil Director Passes Away at 72

Veteran Tamil film director V Sekhar passed away at 72. Known for his family comedies in the 1990s, Sekhar died after battling health issues. Tributes flooded social media, with political figures and film industry veterans honoring his legacy in Tamil cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:40 IST
Remembering V Sekhar: Iconic Tamil Director Passes Away at 72
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Tamil film director V Sekhar has died at the age of 72, local sources confirmed on Friday. The veteran filmmaker, who was recognized for his work in the 1990s, passed away at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre after facing health challenges.

Sekhar's notable works, which include family-centric comedies like 'Varavu Ettana, Selavu Pathana' and 'Kalam Mari Pochu,' earned him acclaim and a devoted audience. His films are remembered for their humorous take on middle-class family life in Tamil Nadu.

The news of his death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media. Political leader Anbumani Ramadoss was among those who expressed condolences, acknowledging Sekhar's impact on the Tamil film industry. Film journalist Sreedhar Pillai also paid tribute, recalling Sekhar's vibrant contribution to cinema in the 1990s.

TRENDING

1
India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

 India
2
Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

 Global
3
2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

 India
4
Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025