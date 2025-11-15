Left Menu

Star-Studded Showcases: From Pirelli Calendar to Latin Grammys

This round-up captures recent highlights in entertainment: the 2026 Pirelli Calendar featuring famous faces, Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, MrBeast launching a Saudi theme park, George Clooney's role in 'Jay Kelly,' and Bad Bunny's victories at the Latin Grammys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 02:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment world buzzes with excitement as the 2026 Pirelli Calendar showcases a stellar cast including Venus Williams and Gwendoline Christie, exploring human connections with nature in its 52nd edition.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni calls for the dismissal of Blake Lively's lawsuit, claiming issues raised during their collaboration on 'It Ends With Us' were addressed appropriately.

In other headlines, MrBeast, the renowned YouTuber, unveils a theme park in Saudi Arabia, while George Clooney highlights fame's perils in his latest film 'Jay Kelly.' Bad Bunny secures his status as a music giant with five Latin Grammys, spotlighting his album 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos.'

