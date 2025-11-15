Star-Studded Showcases: From Pirelli Calendar to Latin Grammys

The entertainment world buzzes with excitement as the 2026 Pirelli Calendar showcases a stellar cast including Venus Williams and Gwendoline Christie, exploring human connections with nature in its 52nd edition.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni calls for the dismissal of Blake Lively's lawsuit, claiming issues raised during their collaboration on 'It Ends With Us' were addressed appropriately.

In other headlines, MrBeast, the renowned YouTuber, unveils a theme park in Saudi Arabia, while George Clooney highlights fame's perils in his latest film 'Jay Kelly.' Bad Bunny secures his status as a music giant with five Latin Grammys, spotlighting his album 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos.'