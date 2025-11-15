Left Menu

PM Modi's Pledge to Tribal Advancement: A Day of Inaugurations and Dedications

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat's Narmada district, offering prayers to a tribal deity. He initiated key infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 9,700 crore, inaugurated schools, and participated in ceremonies supporting tribal communities. Modi aimed to boost development in rural and remote areas during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Gujarat's tribal-dominated Narmada district today, beginning his day by offering prayers to Pandori Mata, a revered deity of the local tribal community, at Devmogra village.

The prime minister's agenda included a detailed review of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor in Surat before he proceeded to Devmogra. His visit was marked by ceremonial activities and an address in Dediapada to commemorate tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

During his visit, Modi laid the foundation stones for an array of infrastructure projects exceeding Rs 9,700 crore, aimed at the upliftment of tribal communities. Highlights included the launch of 42 Eklavya Model Residential Schools and 228 Multi-Purpose Centres. Moreover, he flagged off 250 buses for enhanced connectivity in tribal domains.

