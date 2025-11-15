Left Menu

Box Office Triumph: 'De De Pyaar De 2' Takes Cinemas by Storm

‘De De Pyaar De 2’, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, grossed Rs 9.45 crore on its opening day. The sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma, continues the love saga between Ashish and Ayesha. It has been well-received, reflecting a strong box office performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:47 IST
The recently released film 'De De Pyaar De 2', featuring leading actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, amassed impressive figures at the box office, earning Rs 9.45 crore nett domestically on its first day.

The sequel, helmed by Anshul Sharma, continues the narrative from the 2019 film 'De De Pyaar De', detailing the life of Ashish, a wealthy older man, and his relationship with Ayesha. The latest installment sees the couple dealing with familial challenges.

R Madhavan also stars in the film, which has been praised for its engaging storyline. With its significant box office success, 'De De Pyaar De 2' proves to be a crowd-puller, as reflected in Rakul Preet Singh's celebratory Instagram post and enthusiastic fan response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

